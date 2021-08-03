Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RAIFY stock remained flat at $$5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

