Methanex (TSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as C$42.43 and last traded at C$42.15, with a volume of 172406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

