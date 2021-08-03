Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

