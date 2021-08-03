AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.