SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.25, with a volume of 659579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.23.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.