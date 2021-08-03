Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,995 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 14.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 222,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.