Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $17,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,333.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 14,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $963.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.