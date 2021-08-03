ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 181,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,565.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.