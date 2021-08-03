McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $299,033.28 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,467. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

