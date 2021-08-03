Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on Vinci and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

VCISY remained flat at $$26.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 729,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

