Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.