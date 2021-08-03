Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of MEGGF traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 148,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

