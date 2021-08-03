Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

AFLYY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 7,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

