Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 277 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.84. 256,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.