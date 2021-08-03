Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,706,074 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $118,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

