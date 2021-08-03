ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA MLPB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,822. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.