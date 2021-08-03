The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The Timken has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

