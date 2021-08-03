Opacity (OPCT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Opacity has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $123,313.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.00808566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042393 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.