Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,269.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.30 or 0.06525560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01408605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00365325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00129680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00591622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00364379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00298202 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.