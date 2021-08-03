Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

