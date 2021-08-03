Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.57. Energizer posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

