Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.06 million to $26.00 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $104.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.