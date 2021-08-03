Lathrop Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 466,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

