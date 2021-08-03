Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,854. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $317.28 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.