Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,388 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 346,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,608. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

