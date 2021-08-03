Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Koppers accounts for about 1.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,370. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

