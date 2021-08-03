Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 359,100 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.