753 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $281.65. 130,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

