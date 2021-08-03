Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 746.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$16.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kemira Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

