Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 16,674 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 409,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 121,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.