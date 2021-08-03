Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,193. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

