Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Issues Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. 14,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

