$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $416.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.