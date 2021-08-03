Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,078 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $39,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Loews by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Loews by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Loews by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Loews by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,332.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

