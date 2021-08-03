Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Increased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $60,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $123,976,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.18. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.88.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.