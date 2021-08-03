SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Tops $799,870.40

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $799,870.40 and approximately $36,477.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.05 or 0.99840152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00848112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 735,316 coins and its circulating supply is 708,174 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

