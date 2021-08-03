$0.22 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $128.07. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,813. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 623.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

