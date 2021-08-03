Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $121.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $142.49 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $534.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $745.16 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 54,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,498. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

