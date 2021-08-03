$302.38 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $302.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $979,972. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

