ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. 341,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,565.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

