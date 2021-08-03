Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

