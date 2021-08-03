iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.62. 122,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.