Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

