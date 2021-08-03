Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 29.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 70,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 30,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 384,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.