Marathon Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,250 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $96,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,179. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

