Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

