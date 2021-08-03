DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,285. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $404.64 million, a P/E ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

