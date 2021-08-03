LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

