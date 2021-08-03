Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 8198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

