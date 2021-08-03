Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Aegis raised their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.